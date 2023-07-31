First of two full supermoons in August this week

(WHSV) - A rare month coming up where we will see two full moons. The first one comes this week up in the sky.

FULL STURGEON MOON

The first full moon of the month will occur on Tuesday at 2:31 pm. Monday and Tuesday evening is when you are going to see the moon at its fullest. This month’s moon is called the Sturgeon Moon as the name comes from the fish species that turned up this time of year for North American fishing tribes. The full moon is also referred to as the Green Corn Moon and Red Moon. This will be the first full moon of the month as a rare Blue Moon caps off the end of the month. In addition, this full moon will be a supermoon, the second of four consecutive this year.

The moon will rise at 8:11 pm Monday evening and 8:56 pm on Tuesday evening. Viewing should be perfect on Monday night as clear skies are expected. Tuesday evening will also feature a pretty good night for viewing as there will be only scattered cloud cover.

The first full moon of the month comes on Monday & Tuesday evening (WHSV)

THE MOON MEETS SATURN

Very early Thursday morning, the Moon will make a very close approach to Saturn. The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn. Both can be seen with the naked eye but using a telescope or binoculars will aid you in viewing Saturn’s ring more closely to the Moon. The skies will look to be partly cloudy very early Thursday morning so viewing should be fairly good. You’ll want to look to the south-southwest.

Look to the south-southwest before dawn Thursday morning to catch the Moon and Saturn (WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 13 minutes of daylight. By August 7th, we will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 3 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:16 am to 6:22 am while sunsets will move from 8:26 pm to 8:19 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jul 31 6:16 am 8:26 pm 14 hrs, 10 mins Aug 1 6:17 am 8:25 pm 14 hrs, 8 mins Aug 2 6:18 am 8:24 pm 14 hrs, 6 mins Aug 3 6:19 am 8:23 pm 14 hrs, 4 mins Aug 4 6:19 am 8:22 pm 14 hrs, 3 mins Aug 5 6:20 am 8:21 pm 14 hrs, 1 min Aug 6 6:21 am 8:20 pm 13 hrs, 59 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Jul 31, 9:50 pm 4 min 28° 10° above WNW 20° above S Tue Aug 1, 9:02 pm 7 min 53° 10° above WNW 10° above SE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time Full Moon August 1st, 2:31 pm Third Quarter Moon August 8th, 6:28 am New Moon August 16th, 5:38 am First Quarter Moon August 24th, 5:57 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 8:30 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 10 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east around 12:30 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 9:30 pm in the eastern sky

