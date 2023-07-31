Cream of the Crop
First of two full supermoons in August this week

Captured July 2nd, the last full moon
Captured July 2nd, the last full moon(Tony Alverson)
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A rare month coming up where we will see two full moons. The first one comes this week up in the sky.

FULL STURGEON MOON

The first full moon of the month will occur on Tuesday at 2:31 pm. Monday and Tuesday evening is when you are going to see the moon at its fullest. This month’s moon is called the Sturgeon Moon as the name comes from the fish species that turned up this time of year for North American fishing tribes. The full moon is also referred to as the Green Corn Moon and Red Moon. This will be the first full moon of the month as a rare Blue Moon caps off the end of the month. In addition, this full moon will be a supermoon, the second of four consecutive this year.

The moon will rise at 8:11 pm Monday evening and 8:56 pm on Tuesday evening. Viewing should be perfect on Monday night as clear skies are expected. Tuesday evening will also feature a pretty good night for viewing as there will be only scattered cloud cover.

The first full moon of the month comes on Monday & Tuesday evening
The first full moon of the month comes on Monday & Tuesday evening(WHSV)

THE MOON MEETS SATURN

Very early Thursday morning, the Moon will make a very close approach to Saturn. The Moon will be to the lower right of Saturn. Both can be seen with the naked eye but using a telescope or binoculars will aid you in viewing Saturn’s ring more closely to the Moon. The skies will look to be partly cloudy very early Thursday morning so viewing should be fairly good. You’ll want to look to the south-southwest.

Look to the south-southwest before dawn Thursday morning to catch the Moon and Saturn
Look to the south-southwest before dawn Thursday morning to catch the Moon and Saturn(WHSV)

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 13 minutes of daylight. By August 7th, we will have 13 hours and 57 minutes of daylight and 10 hours and 3 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 6:16 am to 6:22 am while sunsets will move from 8:26 pm to 8:19 pm.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jul 316:16 am8:26 pm14 hrs, 10 mins
Aug 16:17 am8:25 pm14 hrs, 8 mins
Aug 26:18 am8:24 pm14 hrs, 6 mins
Aug 36:19 am8:23 pm14 hrs, 4 mins
Aug 46:19 am8:22 pm14 hrs, 3 mins
Aug 56:20 am8:21 pm14 hrs, 1 min
Aug 66:21 am8:20 pm13 hrs, 59 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Jul 31, 9:50 pm4 min28°10° above WNW20° above S
Tue Aug 1, 9:02 pm7 min53°10° above WNW10° above SE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
Full MoonAugust 1st, 2:31 pm
Third Quarter MoonAugust 8th, 6:28 am
New MoonAugust 16th, 5:38 am
First Quarter MoonAugust 24th, 5:57 am

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 8:30 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west around 10 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east around 12:30 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky around 9:30 pm in the eastern sky

