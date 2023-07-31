July 2023 weather headlines

(WHSV) - The month began on a warm note with a very warm but mainly dry 4th of July however, in typical summertime fashion, most days brought a spotty shower or storm to our area this month. While some areas can still use rain, there were improvements to the drought.

DROUGHT IMPROVEMENTS

Our viewing area was under a minor drought but then during mid-late month changes were made.

It's Thursday, here's your weekly drought update compared to last week: @WHSV_StephanieP pic.twitter.com/tqT3ydlSMB — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 20, 2023

Monthly rainfall totals plus max high temperatures (whsv)

We are not 100% out of the drought as a few counties remain in a minor drought, but it has improved.

WILDFIRE SMOKE RETURNED AGAIN

We saw the wildfire smoke from Canada return, which brought hazy skies and a slight reduction in air quality. The haze also made for red sunrises and sunsets.

Wildfire smoke from Canada caused hazy skies in Stuarts Draft. (7-17-23) (Beverly Oberg)

LATE MONTH HEATWAVE

Toward the end of July, signs were pointing to a hot stretch. Our area ended up with several days of high temperatures above 90.

The heat was record-breaking but not for being the hottest temperature, rather for how long into the year it took to reach 90 degrees in Staunton and Dale Enterprise. Both weather stations have records dating back 130 years. Dale Enterprise is about 3 miles away from Downtown Harrisonburg.

Fun fact, our two longest running weather co-op stations in the Valley, Dale Enterprise (3 mi west of Harrisonburg) and Staunton have yet to hit 90° this year.

Both stations have 130 years of weather records. Making tomorrow the latest first 90+ day on record pic.twitter.com/1o5znSR8v9 — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) July 27, 2023

The Dale Enterprise and Staunton weather co-op stations recorded the latest 90-degree day on record on July 27.

The heat wave lasted from Thursday July 27th through Saturday July 29th. Here were some of the high temperatures during that time:

LOCATION HIGH TEMP: JULY 27 HIGH TEMP: JULY 28 HIGH TEMP: JULY 29 DALE ENTERPRISE 93 93 93 STAUNTON 91 93 93 PETERSBURG 96 99 94 LURAY 96 96 95 HARRISONBURG 94 95 95 CHARLOTTESVILLE 94 97 94

A cold front on the 2nd to last day of the month dropped temperatures and dew points for the start of August.

