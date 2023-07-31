Cream of the Crop
Lynchburg Police arrest shooting suspect after overnight search

By Sophia Borrelli
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that occurred Sunday.

Police say 29-year-old Alex Joel Cruz Hernandez, of Lynchburg, was wanted for attempted malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm in the city.

Police say they responded at 7:55 p.m. Sunday to the 300 block of Old Graves Mill Road for a report of a shooting. Police found a man, identified as Hernandez, in the 200 block of Old Graves Mill Road who matched the description given to the department, Hernandez then ran off, initiating a chase. As officers were chasing him, a shot came from the direction of Hernandez, who got out of sight of police.

Alex Hernandez was arrested in the 3300 block of Waterlick Road in Campbell County around 6:30 Monday morning.

A shelter-in-place request has been lifted. However, police are asking residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.

