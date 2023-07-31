Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Man drowns after being thrown from boat on lake during storm, officials say

Darrell Hewett was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. (SOURCE: WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A man in South Carolina died after he was thrown off a boat while on a lake during a storm Saturday night.

WHNS reports the man, later identified as 69-year-old Darrell Hewett, was on his boat on Lake Hartwell trying to return to the dock when he was caught in the storm. Rough waters were stirred up because of the storm, causing Hewett to be thrown from his boat as he stood up, according to authorities.

First responders were called to Providence Point at around 8 p.m. in response to the drowning.

Officials said they learned that bystanders were also trying to get to the dock because of the storm and pulled Hewett from the water.

According to authorities, Hewett was not wearing a life jacket. His death was ruled as an accidental drowning.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Experts onsite say the true tell of a good oyster lies in its salty brime.
CrossKeys Vineyards makes history with its first-ever oyster fest
(STOCK)
New Virginia law trains hotel staff to spot signs of human trafficking
Night Sky Festival fully returning to Shenandoah National Park
All of the good stuff that happened is motivation for Augusta county fair to come back around...
Augusta County Fair wraps up strong during heat wave
The creamy legacy still has some new chapters to serve.
Kline’s Dairy Bar churns new ventures at 80 years old

Latest News

Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says
FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County...
Idaho mom Lori Vallow Daybell draws lengthy prison sentence in death of 2 children, romantic rival
Defective: After recalls, Americans continue to die and get injured as products remain on the in hom
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023.
$1.05 billion Mega Millions jackpot is among a surge in huge payouts due to more than just luck