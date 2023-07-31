Mother of 8 found dead in plastic storage box

Cream of the Crop
The remains of 41-year-old Tyresha Little, a mother of eight, were discovered behind an abandoned home in Cleveland.
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO) and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman’s remains were found in a plastic storage box nearly a year after she disappeared, WOIO reports.

The remains of 41-year-old Tyresha Little, a mother of eight, were discovered behind an abandoned home in Cleveland.

A tip to police led them to the backyard of the home on July 20.

Tyresha Little’s family is determined to find out what happened to her since her disappearance on Aug. 30, 2022.(family)

Family and friends, including five of Little’s children, gathered outside of the abandoned home to pay tribute to her life.

“My daughter, she was a very, very loving heart. She would give you the shirt off of her back. She did have a drug background, but she had been clean for two years,” her mother said.

Little’s oldest daughter said her mother was her best friend.

“If anything, she loved her kids. There was nothing else that came before her kids,” she said.

Little’s daughter said she was hurt by what she said a Cleveland police detective told her when her mother was first reported missing.

“The very first thing they told me is, ‘She’s probably just off somewhere getting high, on a binge’ and kept asking if it was normal. I kept repeating, ‘No, no,’” she said.

Little’s family is determined to find out what happened to her since her disappearance on Aug. 30, 2022.

A group of at least 30 people released balloons into the sky chanting, “We love you, We’ll see you on the other side. Justice for Tyresha.”

WOIO reached out to the City of Cleveland regarding the family’s concerns suggesting that not every missing person’s case is treated equally. The detective on the case said it was special to him and that he has worked on it for nearly a year. He also said every missing person’s case is important, and he will continue to work tirelessly to get answers for Little’s family, including how and when the Cleveland mother died.

A $2,500 reward is still available through Crime Stoppers for anyone who provides a tip that could help determine how Little died by calling 1-800-25-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

