Salvation Army hosts Back to school celebration in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army of Staunton and West Augusta County hosted its Back to School Celebration where they hand out backpacks of school supplies and offer haircuts.

Auxiliary Captain Mark Gates said they gather the items through donations and by buying the items themselves. He said this year they had 200 backpacks to give out.

“I think we need to send the kids back to school with the right equipment so they can learn,” said Gates.

Gates said the turnout this year has been about the same as it was last year.

”The turnout has been very well we have had about 130 people come through the door and they are still coming we are here until noon today,” said Gates.

Gates said they look at the supply list from schools to help determine what they put in the backpacks.

“We have a package we have notebooks, scissors, pens, pencils, erasers they are extra folders.,” said Gates.

Gates said any extra backpacks will be held the rest of the week for people who need them, and after this week they will work with schools to get leftover backpacks distributed.

