Timberville holds special meeting on growth and housing

TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday the Town of Timberville held a meeting to discuss the future of the town’s housing situation.

Town staff and some council members met with representatives from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, The Shenandoah Valley Partnership, Kline May Realty, and Rockingham County. During the meeting they discussed the town’s housing needs, areas of potential growth, and how to attract more residential development.

“We need more residents just to help with what the town needs. We have people visiting now we need people to visit and say I want to live there now,” said Timberville Mayor Donald Delaughter, during the meeting.

Timberville is looking for ways to grow. One goal is to get the town’s population over 3,500 people because when towns in Virginia hit that threshold they gain control over their secondary streets from VDOT.

“We could put in sidewalk, we can do the paving, we can do all of that with money from VDOT and right now we’re around 3,000 so Timberville needs rooftops,” said Timberville Town Attorney Quinton Callahan.

VDOT does provide a financial allocation to each of these localities to handle roadway and transportation issues once they hit the 3,500 population mark. Town Manager Austin Garber said this would give Timberville more control over what projects are done in town.

“We’re looking at housing oppurtunities and growth in Timberville, economic development and how growth affects that. We’re just trying to get a grasp on where is a good place to start,” said Garber.

Timberville recently worked with the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission on its comprehensive plan update and transportation improvements in town was one priority. This is especially important with the number of people who walk to work in the town.

“They developed a map that showed where we have disconnected sidewalk, old sidewalk, so basically it was a map of where we needed to improve sidewalks throughout town,” said Garber.

Another idea that was discussed during the meeting was the possibility of bringing some of the homes right outside of Timberville into its town limits.

“Our police force is addressing issues in those out of town areas so we want them in town to generate the revenue to put in and cover our costs for the provision of services that occur nationally through the mutual aide agreement,” said Garber.

Garber said his biggest takeaway from the meeting was the resources that organizations like the HR Chamber of Commerce and the Shenandoah Valley Partnership have that can help the town better market itself to developers and new residents.

“We have ideas of where we want to be as a town but often times with small staff we don’t have the resources to be able to dedicate to climbing that ladder to get to that point where we want to be,” he said.

Like most localities around the Valley and the U.S. Timberville has a great need for housing and during the meeting a discussion was had about bringing in other types of introductory housing beyond traditional single family homes.

“We might need to rethink that and maybe consider some other housing options that would accommodate new property owners into the market especially with today’s economy and the cost of building and the cost of owning homes,” said Garber.

Timberville has approved several housing projects in recent years that have not yet begun to be developed.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.