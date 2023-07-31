VPAS in need of volunteers for ‘Meals on Wheels’

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Valley Program for Aging Services needs volunteers to expand their “Meals on Wheels” program.

The Meals on Wheels program brings elderly people hot or cold meals on Mondays and Wednesdays. They are giving five meals for the week, two on Monday and three on Wednesday.

Janice Gentry, director of senior services at VPAS, said these meals have requirements that need to be filled before they are delivered.

“We deliver freshly prepared meals that equate to five meals in a week. Each one of the meals meet a strict nutrition requirement that’s provided to us by the department of aging and rehabilitative services,” Gentry said.

David Taylor, nutrition and transportation manager, said VPAS serves around 100 people in Staunton. Gentry said a third delivery day is in the works, but more volunteers are needed to make it a reality.

“We would love to have some more volunteers in Staunton in particular to allow us to expand our deliveries to Thursdays as well,” Gentry said. “We have that ability in Waynesboro but we just haven’t’ acquired the volunteers needed in Staunton yet.”

Taylor said meals on wheels is more than free meals to people in need.

“We can help them figure out Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverages, we can help with caregivers when they’re feeling exhausted or need resources,” Taylor said. We can help with transportation. Sometimes we can’t help but we no somebody who can.”

Taylor said supporting elderly people is supporting both the community and neighbors.

“These are our neighbors. They are people we bump in to when we go grocery shopping or to the bank,” Taylor said. Maybe we used to and they are homebound now and it just feels good to help.”

Taylor said volunteering opened his eyes to new opportunities and new stories.

“You’ll see the same people every week and get to know them,” Taylor said. “When they’re having good times in their life they’ll share that with you. When they’re having a rough time they’ll share that too and maybe you’ll cry a little with them.”

