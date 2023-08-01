Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: Broadway

Broadway head coach Danny Grogg addressing his team during fall camp
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Coming off a 3-7 season in 2022, Broadway looks to bounce back in 2023.

The Gobblers are led once again by Danny Grogg, who’s in his fifth season as head coach. A player to watch for Broadway is Ryder Post. The senior wide receiver has been drawing some interest from Division I schools. Expect Post to also play defensive back.

Broadway’s biggest challenge will be their lack of depth. It’s why Grogg has been preaching toughness during camp.

“Sometimes, those are the toughest teams you’re going to have,” says Grogg. “I’ve seen a lot of programs in the area. They call them the dirty 30s. They’ve had 30 something kids and they’re really good because all 30 have to be really tough and ready to play. It is going to be a smaller team numbers wise. I think everybody’s going to have to play a key role this year.”

Post says it’s a matter of his teammates believing in one another.

“I think just buying into the fact that everybody’s got to know we can do this,” says Post. “Once we all figure out how good we can be, I think we can be pretty scary.”

Junior linebacker Caleb Estep says establishing toughness is part of the culture at Broadway.

“I know we’re going to be able to compete because at Broadway, that’s what we’ve always been about,” says Estep. “We’re tough and we’re competing all the time. From top to bottom: one, two, three, four on the depth chart. It doesn’t matter. Everybody’s ready to play and give it their all.”

Schedule

  • 8/26 Fluvanna County
  • 8/31 at Strasburg
  • 9/8 at Waynesboro
  • 9/15 Fort Defiance
  • 9/22 at Rockbridge County
  • 9/29 Spotswood
  • 10/6 at Turner Ashby
  • 10/13 William Monroe
  • 10/20 BYE
  • 10/27 at East Rockingham
  • 11/3 Harrisonburg

