Expert gives update on aviation and impacts to SHD

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - The pandemic changed the way many industries operate, and the aviation industry is no different.

Monday, community stakeholders got to hear about where things stand with the airline industry and where things are headed.

Airports took a hit during the pandemic and it’s something they are still overcoming.

Experts say the aviation industry is seeing a major shortage of pilots.

“The 50-seat regional jets (RJs) that are the foundation of small-town America service, well they’re going away,” Michael Mooney, managing partner at Volaire Aviation Consulting said. “If I’m short of pilots I’m going to make sure they’re flying bigger airplanes, not smaller ones.”

He said the U.S. military, which often produces many pilots, is also having retention issues, which is not only hurting them but the U.S. airlines as well.

Mooney said more than a dozen cities across the U.S. lost all air service since the pandemic.

This has brought changes to the way smaller airports like Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport (SHD) operate.

“Smaller cities are met with the need to profitably support either the bigger RJ 65, 76 seat aircraft or move to the 30 seat RJ where Shenandoah is now.”

Mooney said business travel has changed as the way people work has.

“The road warriors, the men and women that travel four times a month, well now they travel twice a month and they do a Teams call or a Zoom call,” he said.

Just like almost everything else, the price to fly has increased.

“Average fare is up 16% from just the first quarter of 2022,” Mooney said.

Last year SHD transitioned to Contour Airlines.

Mooney said although met with challenges, the company has made significant growth.

“Contour the carrier that came into Shenandoah is up 15 markets from 7 to 22,” he said.

He said a large portion of travel out of SHD is to the west coast.

“It’s disproportionate to your location in your country when you have a neutral service pattern that can go in any direction,” Mooney said.

In the future, Mooney said they hope to have hubs in Chicago and Philadelphia from SHD.

Monday, community leaders were asked for their input on how to better the travel experience at SHD.

“Whatever you can do to get your two senators on board with supporting the Regional Airline Association recommendations there is other recommendations to help improve the pilot flow you should definitely do,” Mooney said.

A plan Duluth, Minnesota uses where they have travel plans with different companies where the company solely uses airlines was introduced to community leaders in the Valley Monday afternoon.

SHD wanted to hear their thoughts on if this is something they would initiate into their company’s policies.

