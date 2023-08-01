Cream of the Crop
New ban on incandescent light bulbs

On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.
On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.

The new light bulb ban prevents consumers from purchasing any bulbs under 45 lumens per watt. According to light bulb manufacturer Phillips, the typical incandescent bulb only produce 15 lumens per watt.

LED bulbs produce around 75 lumens per watt, about five times more than typical incandescent lights.

Preston Knight, public relations coordinator for the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, said this ban was “a long time coming” and SVEC had already exchanged most bulbs for LED bulbs.

“We’ve encouraged people to go and now as an industry it seems like we are left with little choice down the road with this ban coming in and no incandescent bulbs coming online,” Knight said. “I guess it’s just a way to mainstream what we’ve been preaching for a couple of years.”

Knight said LED bulbs are more energy efficient and can save people long-term costs.

”LED might cost a little bit more at the checkout counter than an incandescent bulb but it’s really the long term gain there, lower maintenance, it’s the longer lifespan for them and they’re more energy efficient,” Knight said. “At the end of the day that’s what we’re really looking for for ourselves and our members at large to be more efficient at home.”

