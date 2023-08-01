Payton Young named head cheerleading coach at James Madison

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison announced Payton Young as the school’s next head cheerleading coach on Monday afternoon.

Young comes from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Ala. where she was head cheer coach for two seasons. She’s no stranger to the Sun Belt Conference, graduating from Troy University.

“We’re excited to add Payton to our staff and look forward to the energy and passion that she will bring to our cheer program,” said JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne.

Young is looking forward to getting to work at JMU.

“I am so excited to be back in an atmosphere that feels like home,” said Young. “Getting to personally train and perform in the Division I cheer world, especially in the Sun Belt Conference, I can’t wait to use my knowledge and experience to train the next Division I collegiate cheerleaders and pass those traditions on to them.”

Last year, JMU’s cheer team competed at the Division I level at the UCA College Cheer Nationals.

