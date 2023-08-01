Police Departments around the Valley hosting events for ‘National Night Out’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several police departments in the Valley are hosting events for National Night Out on August 1. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and is a National event that happens across the country every year. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighboring law enforcement agencies, while bringing back a sense of community.

Below are some police departments who are hosting events:

Dayton Police Department

Harrisonburg Police Department

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Shenandoah Police Department

Luray Police Department

Broadway Police Department

