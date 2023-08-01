Police Departments around the Valley hosting events for ‘National Night Out’
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Several police departments in the Valley are hosting events for National Night Out on August 1. National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships, and is a National event that happens across the country every year. National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighboring law enforcement agencies, while bringing back a sense of community.
Below are some police departments who are hosting events:
Harrisonburg Police Department
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office
Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.