Preschool teacher leans on positive mindset for back-to-school preparations

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Teachers are preparing to enter the classrooms again. Thriveworks Counseling says right now, teachers may feel anxiety about potential burnout.

Gabby Thorne is a substitute preschool teacher for Kid’s Harbor Preschool & After School in Harrisonburg, who is prepping for her first day back with optimism.

Last year was her debut in the classroom where she understood what this job truly means. Teachers like her are looking forward to the daily growth of everyone in the atmosphere.

“Working for a preschool, you see kids grow and you see them grow at an accelerated pace versus elementary or something like that. I’m just ready to see them grow. I’m just ready to see how different teachers are going to teach different things throughout the school year,” Thorne said.

According to a poll from Gallup, 44 percent of K-12 workers in the United States reported feeling burnt out very often because of violence in schools and staffing shortages. While teaching styles are changing each year, Thorne advises putting all your energy into what could be accomplished in one school day.

“Focus on one day because, if you try to figure out the whole school year and figure out what’s going to happen with the student, something so small can become so big. You have your lesson plans and everything I’ll take it one day at a time,” Thorne said.

No matter how old or young the student is, Thorne says ambition to help them matters over everything else. She knows about teacher burnout but takes a day of rest every week to avoid spiraling.

Thorne’s advice for other teachers is simple: use your paid time off. Thorne expressed that PTO is there for a reason and encourages you to just use it if it means you keep going on the job.

As a teacher, Thorne knows a new school year can be scary for everyone but says the extra hour of worrying takes away from being your most excellent.

