Rockingham County School Board hears from residents on interim position candidates

The appointee will serve on an interim basis until a permanent candidate is elected in Nov.
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County School Board is looking to fill a vacant seat left open by Dan Brendan’s retirement.

The appointee will serve on an interim basis until a permanent candidate is elected in Nov.

Monday night, the school board heard from county residents about who they want to fill the seat.

Going into the meeting the candidates running were Paula Lam and Hollie Cave.

”A woman who values trust, safety, respect, transparency and support for not just some but all,” Megan Kite, a Rockingham County resident said. “I would highly recommend allowing Paula Lam the opportunity to advocate, initiate and strengthen the opportunities for our RCPS families.”

Multiple residents spoke in favor of La, sighting her as their neighbor with the experience needed to serve on the school board.

”Hollie believes in getting back to the basics and I at my age often think we’ve got to get back to the basics, but we can only resurrect the good things, we know we cannot go backward so we want to focus on those things reading, writing and arithmetic,” Barbar Hensley, a Rockingham County resident said.

Multiple residents spoke in favor of Cave as well. They stated she wants what’s best for students and parents when it comes to schools.

During Monday night’s public hearing, Jackson Dixon, a Rockingham County resident, submitted his request to be considered alongside Lam and Cave.

Candidate interviews will be held Wednesday, and an appointment can be made no sooner than seven days from Monday’s public hearing.

The person appointed will serve until Dec 31.

Whoever is elected in Nov will take over permanently on Jan 1.

