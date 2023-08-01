Cream of the Crop
Sentara RMH Family Birthplace celebrates World Breastfeeding Week

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - August 1-7 is celebrated in countries around the globe and in the Shenandoah Valley as World Breastfeeding Week.

Lactation consultants like Sonya Eberly at Sentara RMH, spend their days working with new moms each day during their stay after childbirth to educate them about the process and the benefits of breastfeeding for both mom and baby.

“Breast milk is amazing and it just has antibodies in it, it has proteins in it, it protects their baby from diseases, it helps them grow. It is specific to every single momma. For example, my milk would be different than another mother’s milk,” Eberly said.

Eberly, who is also a registered nurse has been working at the Family Birthplace Unit at Sentara RMH for over 30 years, meeting with parents to teach techniques and provide advice.

She says there are some mothers who either cannot or choose not to breastfeed, but no matter the mother’s choice, she and her colleagues are happy to be a helping hand on the family’s new journey.

“We help them actually put that baby to breast and help them get that latching going and suckling going. That is one of the joys of my work is helping a mom do that and seeing success and seeing them being empowered to actually breastfeed their baby,” Eberly said.

Eberly and her colleagues also make themselves available via phone call, after parents leave the hospital, to provide any questions and advice they could have while they’re back at home.

Sentara RMH Family Birthplace offers tours of the facility, and classes specifically on breastfeeding, preparing for childbirth, getting siblings ready for a new baby, and infant and child CPR.

You can find more information and scheduling on their website here or by calling 540-689-1000.

