Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Sentara RMH receives blanket donations from Bob Wade Subaru

Sentara RMH
Sentara RMH(WHSV)
By Julian Bussells
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH received a charitable donation of blankets as Bob Wade Subaru in Harrisonburg donated seventeen boxes worth of blankets to the Hahn Cancer Center at the hospital.

As part of the Subaru Loves to Care partnership, Bob Wade Subaru says that they are committed to positively impacting the community where they live and work.

“It’s something that we want to do to make the patients feel better, a small token of our appreciation for them giving back to us,” said Kevin Knott, sales manager of Bob Wade Subaru. “The community does a lot for Bob Wade Subaru and we want to make sure we do a lot for them.”

Along with the blankets, Bob Wade Subaru also donated a check for $16,145 to the RMH Foundation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said acquaintances found the body of 27-year-old Demarcus “Sam” McKenzie in the...
Man mauled to death by pack of dogs, sheriff says
Harrisonburg Police Officer and kitten.
Harrisonburg police officer takes in abandoned kitten
Firefighter Evan Brown died from injuries sustained in a crash while responding to a call.
Firefighter dies from injuries after crash with cow while responding to call, department says
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70
VDOT says all lanes on I-64 W at mile marker 100.3 have reopened, but the right shoulder is...
Vehicle fire extinguished on I-64 W

Latest News

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Low humidity and a nice summer week
National Night Out 2023
Police Departments around the Valley hosting events for ‘National Night Out’
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke returns to the area