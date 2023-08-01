Sentara RMH receives blanket donations from Bob Wade Subaru

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH received a charitable donation of blankets as Bob Wade Subaru in Harrisonburg donated seventeen boxes worth of blankets to the Hahn Cancer Center at the hospital.

As part of the Subaru Loves to Care partnership, Bob Wade Subaru says that they are committed to positively impacting the community where they live and work.

“It’s something that we want to do to make the patients feel better, a small token of our appreciation for them giving back to us,” said Kevin Knott, sales manager of Bob Wade Subaru. “The community does a lot for Bob Wade Subaru and we want to make sure we do a lot for them.”

Along with the blankets, Bob Wade Subaru also donated a check for $16,145 to the RMH Foundation.

