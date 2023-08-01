State Legislators host 10th annual Valley Business Summit

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday three local delegates hosted the 10th annual Valley Business Summit this morning at Blue Ridge Community College. State Delegates Ellen Campbell, Chris Runion, and Tony Wilt heard from business owners and entrepreneurs about how Richmond can better support them.

“These folks came, they committed their time, they engaged with all the groups that we had here and they engaged with us so that we could hear their story and understand what was important to them. We got to have a two-way conversation for the most part I thought today and that makes me a better legislator,” said Delegate Chris Runion, a Republican who represents part of Rockingham County.

During a panel at the summit the three delegates discussed a wide variety of topics that affect local businesses. One of the main talking points was workforce development and the resources that are available to businesses.

“We’ve been trying to pull all the things we have at the state level to benefit businesses, trying to pull them together and make it more user friendly if you will. That’s what we think we’ve accomplished this year through legislation,” said Delegate Tony Wilt, a Republican who represents Harrisonburg and part of Rockingham County. “Overall we’re on a right path to make those resources available to the folks that need them. A lot of those we here today, there’s a lot of excitement in the direction that we’re going in with work force development, training, and resources.”

While the work force development resources have been a big help to local businesses, staffing problems remain one of their primary concerns. Tony Wilt said that unfortunately there is no immediate fix to that problem.

“I think by in large some of that solution, they’re in our middle schools right now. I hate to be a downer on that because it’s going to be a while but it didn’t happen over night that we got there and it’s not going to happen overnight that we dig ourselves out,” he said.

Both Runion and Wilt said that education is another important piece of developing Virginia’s workforce and that when it comes to that, the Valley is in a good spot.

“We’ve got great educational opportunities from our public schools, our private schools, our universities, our technical stuff and all like that. We also have great workforce opportunities,” said Runion.

Wilt said that the diversity of career and education options in the Valley and around the state has been key.

“There is something for everybody for our students. Not everyone was meant to need a four year degree or post graduate degree but by golly I want my doctor to have those things but my welder and brick layer doesn’t need that,” he said.

The delegates also discussed Virginia’s current $5.1 billion budget surplus. Both Runion and Wilt said that some of the money should be spread to areas of need and some should go back to tax payers.

“The state government needs to focus on the budgetary components that are really important. For me economic development, mental health and behavioral health is a big deal, transportation is a big deal, education in all different levels,” said Runion.

Wilt said that the surplus was even greater than legislators anticipated. He said that it is reasonable to use some of the money to fund critical needs but that it would be irresponsible not to give back a portion of it to the tax payers.

“We have to realize that at the end of the day those revenues came from our citizens. It came from our citizens and I think it’s very appropriate that we give those citizens an adequate amount back, what that is that will be negotiated,” said Wilt. “It’s an exciting proposition to give our citizens back some of their hard earned money and give them some relief there especially in these inflationary times. The gas prices in the last couple days to a week have gone up about 20 cents and that’s hitting home, folks need relief.”

Runion said that after workforce development and staffing the high cost of living is the biggest concern that business owners raise to him.

“Particularly in rural areas high energy costs impact us disproportionately and then until we get broadband infrastructure in it complicates people on how often they need to go to work. In a different environment maybe we spend less time traveling and more time working,” he said.

Wilt said one other aspect the General Assembly has to keep in mind when it comes to supporting businesses is to avoid over regulation.

“Regulation is always a challenge we have to be careful, even though these businesses have been successful, that we don’t throttle them back, that we don’t enact things that hamstring them. They’re successful so let’s keep them that way. Let’s give them the ability to hire more people, to do more work, and expand their business opportunities,” he said.

Runion said that at a time when other parts of the state are struggling the Valley is in a good spot economically thanks to its diverse industry, educational opportunities, and the resources available to businesses.

“How do we replicate that throughout the Commonwealth because we know our friends in the South and Southwest, their economies are really struggling. So let’s do some things that make sense to support them because a rising tide raises all ships,” he said.

