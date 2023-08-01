Strasburg council to discuss new county 911 radio system, town fire siren

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg Town Council is holding a work session on Monday night and will hear a presentation from Shenandoah County ECC on its new and improved emergency radio system.

“The council thought it would be a great time to have an update on the radio system to understand how it works, what’s going well, what’s not going well,” said Strasburg Mayor Brandy Hawkins Boies. “We asked the director to come in and give us a presentation because we know as much as the community knows, we’re citizens just like everyone else. So it’s a great time to get an update, find out how it’s going, and we’re going to learn along with everyone else.”

Monday’s meeting also gained some attention on Facebook over discussions about the town’s fire siren. Strasburg’s siren blares out a brief alarm across town whenever its fire department goes out on a call, although the town council did reduce the siren length a few years ago.

Council member Dane Hooser has raised the question of whether the siren is still necessary.

“Council member Hooser stated that not only himself, but he has heard from some others and people that come into to town to stay nearby that it’s surprising. It goes off every time there is a call,” said Boies. ”What is the actual purpose and usage of the fire siren? Is it essential or is it nostalgia, is the question that he raised.”

No action will be taken in regard to the siren on Monday night and Boies said it appears the majority of residents have no desire to see it removed.

“I believe that there are a handful of people that may find it surprising or are woken up during the night, but you know it is our first responders going out to save lives. So, when I hear it I am just thankful that someone is going out to save lives and I know that a majority of citizens feel that same way,” she said.

Boies said the council still wants to be prepared incase members and citizens want to have further discussion on the siren. She said the council has invited the fire chief to speak at tonight’s meeting and the council has taken other steps to look into the situation.

“We did ask our town manager to work with the county to gather data to show us how many times this siren is actually going off during the day but also through the night. So when we have someone come to us with a complaint who says ‘I’m being woken up all hours of the night every night’ what are the facts behind that? What does the data show? Is it actually going off every night and how often?” said Boies.

During the meeting the council will also hold a public hearing on a proposal to build 29 townhomes off of Fort Bowman Road.

