Summer playoff baseball scores and highlights: July 31, 2023

The Winchester Royals face the Harrisonburg Turks on July 31, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The semifinals continued in Rockingham County Baseball League while the semifinals got underway in the Valley Baseball League. Watch the video above for highlights from Clover Hill at the Shockers and Winchester at Harrisonburg.

All series are best-of-five format.

Valley Baseball League

  • Harrisonburg 5, Winchester 2
  • Strasburg 8, Charlottesville 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

  • Shockers 7, Clover Hill 6
  • Grottoes 10, Bridgewater 0

