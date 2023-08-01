Summer playoff baseball scores and highlights: July 31, 2023

(WHSV) - The semifinals continued in Rockingham County Baseball League while the semifinals got underway in the Valley Baseball League. Watch the video above for highlights from Clover Hill at the Shockers and Winchester at Harrisonburg.

All series are best-of-five format.

Valley Baseball League

Harrisonburg 5, Winchester 2

Strasburg 8, Charlottesville 6

Rockingham County Baseball League

Shockers 7, Clover Hill 6

Grottoes 10, Bridgewater 0

