Virginia Tech announces changes to its application for admission

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Three big changes have been made to the application process at Virginia Tech.

One of the changes deals with a student’s legacy status at the university.

“One of the things we found with students who have parents or grandparents who have attended Virginia Tech, is that actually, their academic records, their extracurricular activities, are at the same heightened level of many of our applicants,” university spokesperson Mark Owczarski said.

He says removing the legacy status from the application evens the playing field for all prospective students and that the university hasn’t commonly used the legacy status as a metric for admission in the last five to 10 years.

“We have found through their application, their acceptance, and then their long term for your success here, we found that that works really well, when we haven’t figured legacy as a factor,” Owczarski said.

Another change tweaks the application timeline. The early decision application window has been merged with the early action application. This removes the aspect of a binding admission from acceptance through the early decision application.

Owczarski says this gives families more time to look at financial aid options before having to commit to a school.

“Giving families more time to understand not only what Virginia Tech can afford through financial aid, but also other schools or other federal sources, for example, so that families have a better sense of how they will pay for their college,” Owczarski said.

After the Supreme Court’s decision to end affirmative action programs, race will no longer be a factor in determining admission to Virginia Tech.

“All we’re really doing is complying with that law, but we’re doing so in the context of looking at the entire person’s application, and we have found that that holistic approach of looking at a student looking at academic rigor, looking at extracurriculars, and all the things that make a student, a student really works well,” Owczarski said.

