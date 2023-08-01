What to know as James Madison opens fall practice Wednesday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Coming off an 8-3 debut as an FBS program in 2022, the James Madison football program opens fall camp on Wednesday.

The Dukes enter 2023 with high expectations. At Sun Belt Football Media Days, the Dukes were predicted to finish first in the Sun Belt East Division.

Head Coach Curt Cignetti leads a program returning 13 starters. Six starters will return on offense and seven starters return on defense.

Here’s what you need to know about the Dukes during fall camp.

There’s a quarterback competition

Cignetti said at Sun Belt Football Media Days that the quarterback position is, “wide open.” Alonza Barnett and Jordan McCloud are the two most likely candidates to start the season opener Sept. 2 against Bucknell. Cignetti said both players would get a significant amount of reps during fall camp. However, Cignetti also hasn’t ruled out Billy Atkins or Brett Griffis.

Last Wednesday, Cignetti said it would be nice to have experience at quarterback with three early road games at the start of the season. However, Cignetti also said whoever plays best will be the starter.

McCloud has started 19 FBS games between his time at South Florida and Arizona.

Cignetti talks quarterback competition ahead of fall camp

New faces at wide receiver

Reggie Brown is the only returning wide receiver from last season’s team. After that, there’s new faces in the receiver room.

Phoenix Sproles, Omarion Dollison, Taji Hudson, and Troy Lewis are the names Cignetti mentioned at Media Days in New Orleans that are all expected to compete for playing time.

“In spring ball, they all learned the language and they all learned the system,” said Cignetti. “The last half of spring, they were a lot better than they were the first half of spring. I’m looking for significant improvement in fall camp.”

James Madison head coach about the wide receiver competition during fall camp.

Defense, offensive line are strengths

While James Madison loses two starters on the defensive line, James Carpenter is a player who does return. Carpenter was a preseason All-Sun Belt Selection.

Cignetti really likes the linebackers, Taurus Jones and Jailin Walker.

“Wouldn’t trade them for any linebacker duo in the country,” said Cignetti.

The secondary is also a strength. Six players have starting experience. They’re led by Josh Surratt and Chauncey Logan.

The offensive line is another strong suit for JMU as the Dukes return all five starters, led by Nick Kidwell. The starting five has 118 starts combined.

“I’ve always been a firm believer that if you have a good offensive line, you have a chance to have a really good football team.”

Preseason awards

Kidwell and Carpenter were named to the Outman Trophy Watch List as announced by the Football Writers Association of America. The Outman Trophy recognizes the best interior lineman in the country. It’s the first time JMU has had players named to the watch list,

Carpenter was also named to the watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, awarded to the best defensive player in the country.

In addition, the Dukes had 17 preseason selections to the College Football Network Preseason All-Sun Belt Team.

Taurus Jones was named Preseason Linebacker of the Year, Kidwell was named Preseason Offensive Lineman of the Year, and the entire JMU offensive line was named Preseason Offensive Line of the Year.

Jones, Smith, and Carpenter were named Preseason All-Sun Belt First Team.

The second team included the following: punter Ryan Hanson, cornerback Chauncey Logan, kickoff specialist Connor Madden, wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, punt returner Josh Sarratt, offensive lineman Tyler Stephens, linebacker Jailin Walker and offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt.

The third team included the following: rover Chris Chukwuneke, tight end Zach Horton, defensive lineman Jamree Kromah, offensive lineman Tanner Morris and safety Josh Sarratt.

Offensive lineman Cole Potts was an honorable mention pick.

