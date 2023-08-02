Board of Supervisors requests Seaton’s ‘secret recordings’

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors scheduled a special meeting for Wednesday.

The board is requesting Wayne District Supervisor Scott Seaton’s “secret recordings” over the past two years.

At the July 26 meeting, Chair Michael Shull requested that Seaton release his recordings to the board after accusations were made by Seaton to the board. Seaton declined unless it was court appointed by a judge.

Shull said the special meeting is an anomaly in the county, not knowing what next steps are for this resolution. He said progress in the county was steady, but there are issues that are being slowed down because of board members arguing at the meetings.

“All of the supervisors would like to move forward. Our county taxpayers want us to move forward too,” Shull said. “They really don’t want us to be in this position where it seems like we’re bickering amongst the board when we really have issues that we need to move forward.”

At the July 12 meeting, the Board of Supervisors removed Scott Seaton’s county responsibilities after it was made public that he secretly recorded the board for two years during closed sessions.

Shull said these issues have been on the table since March, when Scott Seaton first asked for changes relating to animal ordinances in the county.

