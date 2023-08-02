The Bussells Brew: A Preview

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - August is Virginia Craft Beer Month, and all month long WHSV is highlighting breweries from around the Shenandoah Valley to go behind the scenes and hear their stories.

Join Julian Bussells as he visits Seven Arrows Brewing Company in Waynesboro, BrewHaha Brewing Company in Elkton, and Redbeard Brewing Company in Staunton and learns more about how beer is made, how the owners decided to get into brewing, and how the love of beer brings people together in the Shenandoah Valley.

You can catch each episode the following days on WHSV.com and the WHSV Facebook Page:

August 3rd: Seven Arrows Brewing Company

August 10th: BrewHaha Brewing Company

August 17th: Redbeard Brewing Company

