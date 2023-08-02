Cream of the Crop
Central Virginia breweries earn recognition in Virginia Craft Beer Cup

Several breweries in central Virginia can now say some of their beers are award-winning.
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Several breweries in central Virginia can now say some of their beers are award-winning.

James River Brewery in Scottsville is one of many recognized in this year’s Virginia Craft Beer Cup.

“When you can hang [the award] on your wall in the brewery, that’s good for people coming in. They see that you that you can make quality beer,” James River Brewery head brewer Darren Queen said.

James River’s James Bean Vanilla Oatmeal Porter won first place in the porter beers category.

“It’s a long process from beginning to end. You have two or three weeks and you have to basically make every step the correct step to get the beer from start to finish,” Queen said.

South Street Brewery, Three Notch’d Brewing Company, Patch Brewing Company, Rockfish Brewing, and Selvedge Brewing also received medals.

