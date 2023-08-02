Early morning Broadway fire under investigation

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office says they are investigating a fire that happened in Broadway in the early morning hours on August 2.

Rockingham County Fire Deputy Marshal Joe Mullens said the fire happened at 122-124 Holly Hill Street, and a neighbor called reporting the sound of an explosion and that they had to run to the back of the building to warn the people inside about the fire.

Mullens said everyone escaped safely and there were no injuries.

The fire spread to the attic and roof, and both eventually collapsed Mullens said. The building is a total loss, according to Mullens.

The Rockingham County Department of Fire & Rescue said the fire was put out quickly, but the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.