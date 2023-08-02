Cream of the Crop
EndZone Preview: East Rockingham

East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer during a recent Eagles practice
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - East Rockingham enters the 2023 season with high expectations but they’ll also enter the season in a new conference.

The Eagles have moved to the Valley District for the upcoming season, meaning they’re paired with Turner Ashby, Spotswood, Broadway, and Harrisonburg.

East Rock has 17 seniors on its roster. A strength for the team is the offensive line, which features three seniors. Key players to watch include receivers Damien Durrette and Blake Morris.

East Rock finished last season with a first-round playoff loss to Strasburg in the Region 2B Playoffs 42-0. The result of that game has been a motivating factor during camp.

The Eagles open the season on the road at Luray.

Schedule

  • 8/25 at Luray
  • 9/1 at Central
  • 9/8 Page County
  • 9/15 Buffalo Gap
  • 9/22 at Harrisonburg
  • 9/29 Rockbridge County
  • 10/6 at Spotswood
  • 10/13 Turner Ashby
  • 10/20 at William Monroe
  • 10/27 at Broadway
  • 11/3 OPEN

