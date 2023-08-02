Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

EndZone Preview: Strasburg

Strasburg head coach Mark Roller at practice on July 27, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The defending Bull Run District champs are on a mission to repeat.

The Rams lost six seniors but head coach Mark Roller says four players from last year’s offensive line return.

Strasburg will rely on linebacker Colby Shaw, running back Braydon DeCristofaro, and tight ends Walker Conrad and Griffin Carter.

Coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, the Rams fell to Central in the Region 2B Championship game and hope they’re able to get over the hump this season.

“It’s been awhile since we won it outright,” says Roller. “They got a taste of it so they want more. Certainly, we’re going to be at the top of the totem pole there that everybody wants to knock off so they have a big task ahead of them to defend that championship.”

Shaw says he’s taking on a leadership role this season and will play an important role for the Rams this season.

“We definitely want to be back there,” says Shaw. “My sophomore year we got down in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs and then last year we went to the regional finals. That was really the first time in my football career being in a championship game for football. It left me with a lot of grittiness and I really want to get back there and show everyone in this community who we are.”

2023 Schedule

  • 8/25 at Skyline
  • 9/1 Broadway
  • 9/8 at Rock Ridge
  • 9/15 at Moorefield, WV
  • 9/22 King William
  • 9/29 BYE
  • 10/6 at Page County
  • 10/13 Luray
  • 10/20 Clarke County
  • 10/27 at Madison County
  • 11/3 Central

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found
VDOT says all lanes on I-64 W at mile marker 100.3 have reopened, but the right shoulder is...
Vehicle fire extinguished on I-64 W
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store
On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.
New ban on incandescent light bulbs

Latest News

East Rockingham head coach Drew Spitzer during a recent Eagles practice
EndZone Preview: East Rockingham
Broadway head coach Danny Grogg addressing his team during fall camp
EndZone Preview: Broadway
EndZone Preview: Harrisonburg
EndZone Preview: Harrisonburg
EndZone Preview: Spotswood
EndZone Preview: Spotswood