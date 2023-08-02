EndZone Preview: Strasburg

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The defending Bull Run District champs are on a mission to repeat.

The Rams lost six seniors but head coach Mark Roller says four players from last year’s offensive line return.

Strasburg will rely on linebacker Colby Shaw, running back Braydon DeCristofaro, and tight ends Walker Conrad and Griffin Carter.

Coming off an 11-2 season in 2022, the Rams fell to Central in the Region 2B Championship game and hope they’re able to get over the hump this season.

“It’s been awhile since we won it outright,” says Roller. “They got a taste of it so they want more. Certainly, we’re going to be at the top of the totem pole there that everybody wants to knock off so they have a big task ahead of them to defend that championship.”

Shaw says he’s taking on a leadership role this season and will play an important role for the Rams this season.

“We definitely want to be back there,” says Shaw. “My sophomore year we got down in the regional quarterfinals of the playoffs and then last year we went to the regional finals. That was really the first time in my football career being in a championship game for football. It left me with a lot of grittiness and I really want to get back there and show everyone in this community who we are.”

2023 Schedule

8/25 at Skyline

9/1 Broadway

9/8 at Rock Ridge

9/15 at Moorefield, WV

9/22 King William

9/29 BYE

10/6 at Page County

10/13 Luray

10/20 Clarke County

10/27 at Madison County

11/3 Central

