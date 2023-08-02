First quarter report from Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia for fatal drug overdoses

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The office of the chief medical examiner in Virginia has released the first quarter report for fatal overdoses.

According to the report since 2007, the leading causes of unnatural death in the commonwealth have been motor vehicle related deaths, gun related deaths, and fatal drug overdoses.

In 2013, fatal drug overdoses became the leading cause of unnatural death in the state. In January though March of 2022, there were 651 fatal drug overdoses. This was a drop from 2021 that recorded 689 deaths in the same time period.

The data this year showed there have been 675 fatal overdoses between January and March.

Jeff Robbins, Nurse practitioner and primary OBOT Prescriber for Valley Community Services Board said while they numbers have not risen as steeply as they have in the past, it is still concerning to see the numbers go up.

Anyone’s drug use can be dependent on a number of issues including preexisting medical issues like pain and socio-economic status, according to Robbins.

The individuals will often turn to substance use as a means of coping with their personal or economic depression and that is a real issue unfortunately,” said Robbins.

Robbins said opioid use problems have been on the rise since the early 200s.

“The availability of purely synthetic opioid like fentanyl is does not require the infrastructure of growing anything like Heroin does, Heroin requires a lot of agricultural infrastructure, Fentanyl does not,” said Robbins.

Robbins said they have seen mostly Fentanyl cases in the valley and people are using they call “Pressed 30s”.

“It is a tablet that is pressed to look like a thirty-milligram oxycodone which is a little bit funny because no one at least in primary care is prescribing 30 milligram oxycodone but they are not oxycodone at all they are mostly fentanyl cut with some other substances,” said Robbins.

Robbins said several hundred people have turned to the Valley Community Services Board for treatment and more than 50 people have stayed in treatment in the last 12 months. He added once an individual has achieved stability after about 30 days, they are more likely to stay in treatment, make progress, and improve coping skills.

Sergeant Butch Shifflett with the Staunton Police Department said they are always vigilant in locating drug offenses while on patrol.

" We participate in a regional drug task force; we also participate in a regional us marshals task force which locates violent offenders and arrest those individuals. We work with Blue Ridge Court Services and valley community services board to provide services and referrals to them for those battling addiction and mental health issues,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett said they typically see Meth, Heroin, and Fentanyl.

“They are looking for that when they are on patrol, as well as our drug task force is looking for those, we also have a canine program as well that canine is trained to detect narcotics as well,” said Shifflett.

He added there are resources available if anyone needs help or has questions.

" Addiction and the drug offensives occurring in the local area we do have some resources available for the individuals who are addicted and their families as well so if they have questions, they can reach out to us at 332-3842,” said Shifflett.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.