Harrisonburg clinches spot in Valley League Championship series, Charlottesville forces winner-take-all Game 3 against Strasburg

Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease against Winchester on July 31, 2023.
Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease against Winchester on July 31, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Turks defeated the Winchester Royals 6-2 on Tuesday night to clinch a spot in the Valley League Championship Series.

Meanwhile, Charlottesville was down to their final three outs heading to the top of the ninth against Strasburg but scored four times to tie the game. The Tom Sox scored two more times in extra innings and won the game 11-9.

Strasburg travels to Charlottesville to play a decisive Game 3. The winner of the series faces Harrisonburg in the championship series.

