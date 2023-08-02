Harrisonburg Housing Authority looks to expand Commerce Village

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hoping to add some more units to one of its complexes. HRHA will present a rezoning request to the Harrisonburg Planning Commission on Wednesday August 9, if approved it would allow 16 additional apartment units to be built at Commerce Village.

“It’s really to address the need as we know for supportive housing and individuals that are struggling with stable housing. We have put in our strategic plan to build additional supportive housing units so we were successful last year in receiving a congressional appropriation of $500,00,” said HRHA Executive Director Michael Wong.

According to Wong, the new units would be very similar to those that already exist at Commerce Village. The idea is to build 16 one bedroom units that would be around 500 square feet, the building would also include community and office space.

Eight of the units in the new building would be targeted toward veterans. The project would add more housing inventory to the city as the demand for affordable housing has not slowed down.

“Our waiting list is still really high at this time. We have between 800-1,000 people on our different program areas for Franklin Heights, Commerce Village, and Lineweaver but then we have over 2,000 people on our housing choice voucher,” said Wong.

Wong said part of the reason for that long waiting list is because not many people are moving out of HRHA properties. He said it is very difficult for people in the area to transition from supportive housing to traditional housing.

“You consider that we only have about 140 new applicants each year, that makes our waiting list extremely long, we don’t have many people moving off of our assistance list,” said Wong.

Overall the biggest issue remains the lack of housing inventory in Harrisonburg.

“The housing study identified a need for I think between 200-400 supportive housing units in the city. The demand continues to grow just because of the lack of availability so I anticipate that number has increased a lot,” said Wong. “The challenge is really significant in regard to just the lack of housing for people to be able to get into even with subsidized assistance.”

If the project is approved by the Harrisonburg City Council in the coming months HRHA hopes to start construction at Commerce Village in early 2024 and have it complete sometime in 2025.

