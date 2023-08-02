Increasing humidity with few showers

WEDNESDAY: Mild into the evening, partly cloudy and dropping into the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy and overnight lows will be slightly higher. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Still refreshing.

THURSDAY: A mild start with temperatures quickly into the 60s. Warmer and slightly more humid today. Partly cloudy and not hazy. Warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Breezy for the day, which will be nice with the heat and humidity. Turning mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers in the afternoon. Likely no storms, and rain showers will be limited and not widespread. A few remaining spotty showers. Temperatures into the 70s, still breezy at times.

Warm and slightly muggy into the evening but still breezy. A few showers for the evening and the potential for another batch of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: A mild start with temperatures quickly into the 70s. Partly cloudy, slightly humid. Warm, highs in the low 80s. Only an isolated shower or storm for the day. Coverage will be limited. Most stay dry.

Pleasant into the evening and still around 80 early on then slipping into the 70s with sunset. An isolated shower or storm. Mostly clear overnight and pleasant. Low temperatures into the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny to start with temperatures rising into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds and not humid during the afternoon with highs into the low to mid 80s. A nice summer afternoon. Mostly clear to partly cloudy during the evening and temperatures remaining in the 80s.

Mild overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s and a few clouds. Partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated shower or storm later in the day but coverage should be limited. Stay tuned for updates. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s to start. Warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and partly sunny. A very warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated afternoon showers and storms. Stay tuned for updates. A warm evening with temperatures still in the 80s to start. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures in the 70s and more clouds than sun. Decreasing clouds and dropping humidity for the day, turning more comfortable. Warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Lows in the low to mid 60s.

