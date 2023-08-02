Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble. I know I heard one and I wasn’t alone.

People from across the mountains, and even from other states, started sending messages once I asked for reports on social media.

Based off those reports and the video we’re about to show you, I think we can safely say a meteor is our culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Machaela Lee captured this video on one of her security cameras near the Kentucky/Virginia state line early Wednesday morning.

In two videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky. The first one is from WYMT Weather Spotter Johnnie Nicholson.

The second is from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911. It was taken from the security camera at his house in the Helton community.

This video was captured on a security camera in the Helton community from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911.

This last one comes from a camera at our transmitter site in Perry County. In it, you can see the flash and then just a little bit of the breakup.

This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.

How cool is that?

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found
VDOT says all lanes on I-64 W at mile marker 100.3 have reopened, but the right shoulder is...
Vehicle fire extinguished on I-64 W
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store
On August 1, a new ban on the manufacturing and selling of incandescent light bulbs started.
New ban on incandescent light bulbs

Latest News

The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke returns to the area
WHSV Fast Cast 8-2-23
Monthly records and extremes
August Weather Statistics
The month's weather headlines in review
July 2023 weather headlines
WHSV Fast Cast 7-31-23