New music shop to open in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - “Waynesboro Music” is set to open up in the Basic City, giving people in Waynesboro a closer spot to shop for music supplies and instruments.

Rob Seal, co-founder of Waynesboro Music, said he took his passion for music and made a space where people can gather and enjoy a community of “like-minded” people.

“When you have these clusters of musicians making brilliant art, there’s no less talent here than anywhere else in fact there may be even more,” Seal said. “When you create an opportunity for people to meet like-minded people who play music, something great will come out of that.”

Seal said the store will have lessons and opportunities for people of all musical skill levels. The store will start with Bluegrass and acoustic instruments, but Seal said the goal is to expand and offer more services to more people.

“The real goal, at the end of it, is to create a place and an atmosphere where players of all levels can feel at home,” Seal said. “Where you can come in and hear some great music, where you can come in and pursue new interests, you can meet people who are in the same things as you and you can find everyday supplies you need: picks, strings, straps, it’s hard to find that when there isn’t a music store near by.”

The store is located at 520 West Broad Street, Suite E in Waynesboro. The grand opening is August 5, and there will be live music for people to enjoy.

