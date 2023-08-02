Cream of the Crop
Once Upon a Child ready for its own tax-free weekend

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With no tax-free holiday in Virginia this year, Once Upon a Child in Harrisonburg is hoping to help with a tax-free weekend of its own. The classic back-to-school shopping is highly anticipated across the state for this weekend.

Store employees expressed they were motivated to host this event with the trend of changes among students during the summer.

“It honestly is furnished with season change and a number of growth spurts, usually. We wanted to be able to give back. We were very adamant about ensuring the tax-free weekend still continued. Even if it wasn’t with the state, it would at least be at Once Upon a Child - Harrisonburg,” Once Upon a Child Managing Member Liz Dean said.

Clerks have been working around the clock to stock every piece of apparel, including tennis shoes and T-shirts. The store is offering a new section of light outerwear through size 20 in kids this season.

Once Upon a Child’s tax-free weekend is all about helping families save money while getting everything, they need for the new school year. Manager Dean confirmed the deals are there even before the tax-free discount.

“You’re actually next to new items off of retail that have been in the store for the last 12 to 24 months 50 to 70 percent off retail, we also have a 90 percent off clearance still going on right now and they’re so many great times with that,” Dean said.

Once Upon a Child’s Harrisonburg location will start tax-free sales this Friday, Aug. 4 starting at 9 a.m. and goes until Aug. 6 at 5 p.m. Similar offerings are happening at the store’s sister location: Plato’s Closet, for those who are in junior and adult sizes.

