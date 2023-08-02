Sentara doctor explains long COVID symptoms and prevention

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), long COVID is broadly defined as signs, symptoms, and conditions that continue or develop after initial COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Jennifer Derby, a physician through Sentara Timber Way, said factors that make people more susceptible to COVID are similar to what makes people susceptible to most viruses: age, lung diseases, and obesity.

”The big thing is your symptoms are persisting, and they are not due to another cause. So, if you have COPD and your COPD is worse, then that is your COPD. The COVID just happened to affect your COPD,” Derby explained.

Derby said all viruses are dangerous, so primary prevention goes a long way toward protecting the population from illness. People should be practicing good hygiene, not going to work sick, keeping sick kids at home, and protecting the elderly population.

“Somebody who gets a severe illness from any virus or any bacteria may have prolonged symptoms,” said Derby.

While Derby has not seen a large number of people with Long COVID symptoms, she said it is not uncommon for her to hear a patient mention experiencing loss of taste or smell and a cough.

“Some people have shortness of breath, some people still have that loss of taste or smell, some people may even have chest pain, or nausea,” Derby said. “The symptoms can be variable depending on the person.”

