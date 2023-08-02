Strasburg Town Council looking to fill vacant seat

STRASBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Monday night was Doreen Ricard’s last day as a Strasburg Town Council member.

Council is now looking to fill her seat until next year’s elections.

Strasburg Mayor, Brandy Hawkins Boies, said Ricard made a huge impact on community relations even leading the effort for the veterans’ parade in the town.

”It’s easy on us when people apply and you know have a true passion for serving the town and we have some great applicants so we’re really optimistic,” Brandy Hawkins Boies said.

Applications for this position are open until Friday.

Mayor Boies said they plan to hold interviews on Aug 8, however, she said that date isn’t permanent depending on when applicants are available.

The interim position will hold the seat until Dec 2024.

