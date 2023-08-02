Cream of the Crop
‘There’s parallels left and right.’ Cignetti, Bowden’s commonalities run deep

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti, left, and Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WHSV) - When coaches and players gathered at the Sheraton Hotel in New Orleans for Sun Belt Football Media Days in late July, it marked a reunion of sorts for Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden and James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti.

Bowden and Cignetti’s paths first crossed five decades ago in West Virginia. Cignetti says he remembers Terry and his brother Tommy well.

“I can remember Terry and Tommy in 1970 were separated by a year or two,” says Cignetti. “Went to Morgantown High which I ended up going to Morgantown High and listening to some of their state playoff games on the radio.”

Cignetti says he didn’t see the Bowden’s too often because they lived on the opposite side of town. However, one person who’d go on to see a lot of Terry was Curt’s father, Frank Cignetti.

Frank was promoted to head coach at West Virginia when Terry’s father, Bobby Bowden, was hired to become head coach at Florida State.

Terry Bowden still thinks of Frank Cignetti to this day, calling him one of the bright offensive minds ever.

“As a player, we affectionately of course, nicknamed him Coach Clicknetti,” said Bowden. “Back then, you had a 16 millimeter camera and you had a remote control that would go, ‘Click. Click. Click.’ He would run through one play 100 times so we would get it right. Over and over and over. All you heard was, ‘Click. Click. Click. Click.”

Curt Cignetti himself admits he’s a film junkie but nothing like his Dad.

“Frank used to run it back quite a bit,” said Curt Cignetti. “Technology was different back then. I’m definitely a film guy. I try not to run a play back 62 times.”

While Curt Cignetti isn’t watching film on a projector, there’s more similarities than differences between the Cigneti’s and Bowden’s.

“There’s parallels left and right,” says Bowden. “Most of the people don’t realize that we grew up around the breakfast table of somebody that talked football. He has a brother that coaches and I have brothers that that coached as well. The parallels are obviously there. We have a legacy that we can follow in what we do.”

While James Madison and Louisiana-Monroe don’t face one another in 2023, both Bowden and Cignetti look forward to the matchup should it come. Bowden is in the middle of rebuilding the Louisiana-Monroe program. He says if they get the chance to face James Madison, it’ll mean he’s gotten the Louisiana-Monroe to a place it’s never been before.

