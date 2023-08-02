Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

VDOT reports traffic crash off Interstate 81 at Exit 213

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a traffic crash off Interstate 81...
The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a traffic crash off Interstate 81 at Exit 213.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a traffic crash off Interstate 81 at Exit 213.

This is in Augusta County between Mint Spring and Greenville.

The crash is on Route 11 right at the Pilot truck stop. Both north and south bound lanes of Route 11 are closed.

We are working to learn more deatils and we will keep you updated on air and online.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found
VDOT says all lanes on I-64 W at mile marker 100.3 have reopened, but the right shoulder is...
Vehicle fire extinguished on I-64 W
An American woman is charged with conspiring to kill her husband in the Bahamas.
US woman arrested in plot to kill her husband in the Bahamas
A man is accused of murdering animals at an Oklahoma City pet store. (KOCO, PETLAND, OKLAHOMA...
GRAPHIC: Man accused of killing animals at pet store
File - The 54-year-old grandmother forgot to drop the toddler off at a day care center in...
Toddler dies after grandmother leaves her in hot car for 8 hours

Latest News

Strasburg Town Council looking to fill vacant seat
Across the Valley, communities gathered to enjoy time with those responders on a non-emergency...
Valley first responders participate in National Night Out
Three days have passed and the town's public works department is still picking up debris and...
Woodstock pool splashes positive vibes in rough storm aftermath
Fentanyl
First quarter report from Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia for fatal drug overdoses
We wanted to be able to give back. We were very adamant about ensuring the tax free weekend...
Once Upon a Child ready for its own tax-free weekend