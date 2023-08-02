VDOT reports traffic crash off Interstate 81 at Exit 213

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting a traffic crash off Interstate 81 at Exit 213.

This is in Augusta County between Mint Spring and Greenville.

The crash is on Route 11 right at the Pilot truck stop. Both north and south bound lanes of Route 11 are closed.

We are working to learn more deatils and we will keep you updated on air and online.

