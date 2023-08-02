What is a blue supermoon mean and how rare are they?

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WHSV) -You may have been able to catch a glimpse, through the haze, of the full Sturgeon supermoon this week and might be wondering what gives it the ‘super’ title. A supermoon is when the moon is at its closest point in orbit to the earth.

Also when there are two full moons in one month, the second is called a blue moon.

A blue supermoon happens when the moon is at its closest point in orbit to earth AND there are two full moons in one month. These occur on average about every 8 years, but vary. The last one was back in 2018, and we’ll have a blue supermoon later this month on August 30th.

You’ll want to get a view of the blue supermoon then because the next one won’t be until 2037.

