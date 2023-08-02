Woodstock pool splashes positive vibes in rough storm aftermath

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Woodstock Pool is still recovering from a thunderstorm that shook the entire town. Three days have passed, and the town’s public works department is still picking up debris and downed trees.

“We’ve had lots of storms come through here. This is my fourteenth summer and I’ve never seen a storm give this much damage. Our Internet was not back, so we were not able to receive credit card payments. We did cash only and we were very busy on Sunday in the community was happy to see the pool open back up,” Woodstock Pool Manager Darla Sue Moomaw said.

The kiddie pool is closed off indefinitely due to damage, but Moomaw says families with young ones can still have fun before the season is over.

“There is a smaller area with a mushroom worth of zero depth entry so little ones can play there is just going to be more all going to work a little bit harder working together to keep this area for the babies and toddlers,” Moomaw said.

Victories found by Woodstock Pool staff after the storm is that none of the furniture was damaged beyond repair and that guests are flexible with paying cash until they regain internet service.

Woodstock Pool can still accept maximum capacity with the full staff of two dozen lifeguards on duty in rotation. Staff shared its gratitude for people who are still willing to support the pool no matter what comes.

The 2023 summer season ends on Labor Day (Monday, September 4, 2023) with the hours of operation unphased:

Monday - Saturday: 11:00 am - 7:00 pm; Sunday: 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm

After the school year begins, pool hours will be adjusted.

During the week of the Shenandoah County Fair (Aug. 28 - Sept. 2, 2023), the pool will close at 6 p.m.

Lap Swim: Wednesday & Friday Morning, 7 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.; Sunday 8:30 - 10 a.m.

$5 per entry for those who do not have a season pass

Daily Admission rates are as follows:

Preschool (age 5 and under accompanied by an adult): $3

School age (6-18 years of age): $4

Adult (19 and over): $5

