8 people displaced after early morning fire in Harrisonburg

8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.
8 people were displaced by a fire in Harrisonburg, according to the HFD.(Harrisonburg Fire Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department says they are investigating a fire at a house on Kelley Street that displaced eight people.

According to the Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD), the fire happened in the 200 block of Kelley Street in Harrisonburg on the morning of August 3. Three people were asleep inside the house, but they were able to escape, the HFD says.

Emergency crews reportedly found fire showing from the rear of the home and heavy smoke from all sides when they arrived. The people who were home at the time were evaluated on the scene for smoke inhalation, but were not injured.

The Harrisonburg Fire Marshal’s Office has determined the cause to be an accidental fire that started in the kitchen.

Damages are estimated to be $125,000, according to the HFD.

