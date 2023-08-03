The Bussells Brew: Seven Arrows Brewing Company

Waynesboro, Va. (WHSV) - Aaron and Melissa Allen moved to the Shenandoah Valley from Indiana in 2008 when Aaron got a job at the Molson-Coors Brewing Company, but after growing tired of the corporate lifestyle, they knew it was time for a change. After quickly falling in love with the area, Aaron and Melissa looked to start brewing on their own.

“We came out to the area and fell in love with the area,” said Aaron Allen, “and being complete nerds that we are, we essentially put three or four pins on a map, drew forty-five minute drive circles, and where they intersected that is where we were going to look for a house and just happened to be in Fishersville just down the road a little bit. From that time we were just like ‘this place is awesome, we don’t ant to leave’, and as my career grew at Coors that’s when we knew it was time to go off on our own and start our own thing.”

And in 2014, Aaron and Melissa made the dream a reality with the opening of Seven Arrows Brewing Company. An avid learner of Native American Philosophy, Aaron came up with the name Seven Arrows from an old Native American Blessing.

“In my twenties and early thirties I spent a lot of time doing a lot of wilderness and survival stuff,” said Allen, “really a lot of the Native American philosophy stuff really resonated with me, and in that time one of the things I learned about was you would say a prayer before a pipe ceremony or a sweat lodge, and it was a prayer to the seven arrows which were the creator, the Earth, each one of the four directions, and then it ended again at the creator.”

While the dream to open their own brewery one day looked destined to happen somewhere else, new state laws at allowed retail sales of beer at breweries and their growing love for the area allowed Aaron and Melissa to call the Shenandoah Valley their permanent home.

“When we moved out here fifteen years ago, we wanted to stay in brewing, we wanted to open our own brewery, but that vision looked more like moving to Colorado at that time,” said Allen, “but as we stayed here longer this became the place where we grew roots.”

When Seven Arrows Brewing Company opened almost a decade ago, Aaron and Melissa did not just open a brewery, they started a community that they both could not have imagined.

“We came from thinking ‘hey, we’re just going to do this thing that he’s passionate about, we’re just going to build this brewery’, but what we’ve done is we’ve built this family, this community of people that know they can come in here and hang out and talk to the bartender,” said Melissa Allen, “it’s become more than just a passion project or something cool to do, or a way to make a living, it’s become this fun environment of family that we get to see every day and be a part of.”

