Car hits bakery, Harrisonburg officials confirm

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Officials with the Harrisonburg Fire Department said a driver hit a parked vehicle then drove directly into La Flor de Mexico, a bakery on South High Street.

They say the car went through bricks and one of the bakeries front windows.

Harrisonburg Police Department Sergeant Scott Drugo said the driver suffered minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

The accident is still under investigation.

Officials said they are securing the building until contractors arrive tomorrow.

This is a developing story we will keep you updated as we learn more

