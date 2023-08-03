Developer looks to build 280 unit complex in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Another major housing development could be coming to the Stone Spring area of Rockingham County. A developer hopes to build 280 residential units off of Boyers Road.

Earlier this week the county’s planning commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of a rezoning request for the project. LBD Investments seeks to rezone a 27 acre property on the west side of Boyers Road just north of Stone Spring Road from General Agriculture to a Planned Neighborhood District.

It’s not the only large development in the works in what the County calls the Stone Spring Urban Development Area.

“We’ve seen quite a bit of requests in this Stone Spring Urban Development area, quite a few rezonings we’ve reviewed and approved in this area over the past few years. There’s a couple site plans that are currently under review so we’ve seen quite a bit of growth and development in this area,” said Rockingham County Planner Dylan Nicely.

The growth in the area does fall in line with the county’s plans for its future.

“The county’s long time approach for growth has been to develop in and around the City of Harrisonburg as well as in and around our seven towns. So it does make sense to see the recent development projects we’ve seen in this area just southeast of the hospital,” said Nicely.

Rockingham County has already approved a 271 unit complex that will be built between Stone Spring Road and Apple Valley Road. Now an even larger complex could be built just a few miles east of that site.

“The developer is proposing a maximum of 280 residential units that will consist of a variety of housing types. Single family, duplexes, and town homes and all those would be rented units,” said Nicely.

Nicely said that the project wouldn’t have a big impact on county schools and would provide the type of housing that the area desperately needs.

“The majority of these units would be one and two bedroom units I believe a maximum of 33% of the units or 92 units in total could be three bedroom units and there’d be no four bedroom or more units. So a lot of times that would be targeted towards your early career professionals,” he said.

With all the development in the area there are some traffic concerns so to offset that impact the developer has agreed to fund the creation of an R-cut median at the Stone Spring-Boyers Road Intersection.

“That would restrict the road and through movement if you’re on Boyers Road turning onto Stone Spring, you’d be required on both sides of Boyers Road to make a right turn onto Stone Spring Road and then make a U-turn at the corresponding intersections. It would be Banner Way to the west and then the Preston Lake market place there to the east,” said Nicely.

With the county planning commission giving unanimous approval the project is now in the hands of the Board of Supervisors which will hold a public hearing on the matter at its August 23 meeting.

