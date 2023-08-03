EndZone Preview: Central

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Thursday, we checked in with the Central Falcons, one of the top teams in Class 2.

Last fall, the Falcons went 12-3, capturing a second consecutive Region 2B crown and advancing to the Class 2 State Championship final. This year, the competition gets even tougher with the addition of Riverheads to Region 2B.

Central could face Riverheads for the 2023 Region 2B crown, but first, these teams will battle to kick off the fall season.

“It makes us work harder and take everything seriously if we want to work hard and win,” said Central senior fullback/nose guard Branson Zirk.

The Falcons have over 35 upperclassmen on the roster heading into the fall. Senior guard/defensive tackle Austin Baker emphasized the sense of unity among the Falcons throughout preseason camp.

“Everybody is family so it’s about not letting the other people down,” said Baker. “Preparing for the first game keeps everybody in the right mindset.”

Falcons head coach Mike Yew is entering his 17th season at the head of the program. According to Yew, facing Riverheads will give the Falcons an early look at another top team.

“Playing a region opponent first game of the season certainly sets the tone,” said Yew. “It’s also a measuring tool to find out how good we are and how good we can be.”

Resume

2022 Record: 12-3 (Won Region 3B Championship, reached Class 2 State Championship final)

Head Coach: Mike Yew (17th season)

Key Players: FB/NG Branson Zirk, G/DT Austin Baker

2023 Fall Schedule

8/25: vs. Riverheads

9/1: vs. East Rockingham

9/8: at Staunton

9/15: at Amelia County

9/29: at King William

10/6: at Clarke County

10/20: vs. Luray

10/27: vs. Page County

11/3: at Strasburg

