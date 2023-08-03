FSU considers leaving ACC, weighs financial cost of exit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s board of trustees meeting brought up the program possibly leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday.

One of the main factors brought up is that the ACC remains locked into a deal with ESPN that does not expire until 2036 which would infringe on possible revenue the university could bring in.

FSU president Richard McCullough said, “We will be $30 million per school, per year behind in our gap in conference distribution with contracts that are said to go through 2036. This current situation presents a very difficult situation for us.

‘Not a matter of if, but how and when.” trustee said.

