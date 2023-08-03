Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

FSU considers leaving ACC, weighs financial cost of exit

University officials discussed leaving the ACC during a board of trustees meeting Wednesday
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.
Doak Campbell Stadium on June 13, 2023.(Sam Thomas)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State’s board of trustees meeting brought up the program possibly leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference on Wednesday.

One of the main factors brought up is that the ACC remains locked into a deal with ESPN that does not expire until 2036 which would infringe on possible revenue the university could bring in.

FSU president Richard McCullough said, “We will be $30 million per school, per year behind in our gap in conference distribution with contracts that are said to go through 2036. This current situation presents a very difficult situation for us.

‘Not a matter of if, but how and when.” trustee said.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning Broadway fire is under investigation.
Early morning Broadway fire under investigation
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
The Norfolk & Southern Class J No. 611 steam locomotive is currently stationed at the Virginia...
Excursions on the 611 locomotive scheduled for this fall
Crash near Greenville cleared, VDOT says
Crash near Greenville cleared, VDOT says
Photo submitted by Harry Samuelson to WHSV.
Possible cause of Strasburg gas line explosion found

Latest News

Clover Hill manager Kevin Chandler during the 2023 season
Summer baseball scores: August 2, 2023
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti during the first day of fall practice on Aug. 2, 2023
‘I thought there was a good energy level.’ James Madison opens fall practice
Strasburg head coach Mark Roller at practice on July 27, 2023
EndZone Preview: Strasburg
Harrisonburg Turks manager Bob Wease against Winchester on July 31, 2023.
Harrisonburg clinches spot in Valley League Championship series, Charlottesville forces winner-take-all Game 3 against Strasburg