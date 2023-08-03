Gas prices rise 44 cents in a month in Harrisonburg, AAA says spike not expected to last

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Drivers may notice they are paying more at the pump this week than in recent months.

Prices have spiked but are still lower than they were this time last year.

“The primary culprit has been oil prices which have also been on the rise in fact they are about 10 dollars more a barrel than they were a month ago in fact we’ve seen an increase in oil prices for about 13 to 14% compared to June,” Ragina Ali, public affairs manager for AAA Mid Atlantic said.

She said if oil prices are sustained gas will follow suit.

However, AAA expects this spike to be short lived.

“The good news is that typically when we hit September, we do see gas prices go down as we start to use the winter fuel blends which are less expensive to produce and when demand goes down when all of those summer vacations are out of the way,” Ali said.

AAA said on Wednesday Virginia averaged $3.64 a gallon.

An increase of 34 cents in the past month.

“The excessive heat that we’ve seen in much of the country the last few weeks that has played a role in refinery production,” Ali said.

Harrisonburg drivers are paying an average of $3.67 as of Wednesday.

That’s up 16 cents from last week.

It’s also a major jump from last month when prices in Harrisonburg were averaging $3.23.

Putting it up 44 cents from that point.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.