Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosts “State of Education”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg and Rockingham Chamber of Commerce hosted a “State of Education” summit where the superintendents from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County spoke about their divisions.

The Superintendents answered questions and covered topics like attendance, artificial intelligence, staffing, and more.

“We do our presidential address every year and we felt like there was a missing component from K-12 and we felt like we really needed to shine a light on those school systems because of the great work they are doing it is in our own backyard it is an extremely important pipeline into our workforce,” said Chris Quin President and CEO of Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.

This event was also a space to talk about areas within the school system that need to be improved like attendance.

“It is impactful for students when they miss because we are delivering instruction and doing activities and if there are not there, they are missing out and it is hard to recapture that,” said Rockingham County Public Schools Superintendent Larry Shifflett.

Shifflett said his staff has been looking at making adjustments to the attendance policy.

“They have had two or three meetings already with more scheduled where they are working together to build some consistency among the four high schools and talk about the attendance policy and be like if students are not showing up from school, then what are those consequences.”

Shifflett said while the school division does have a staff shortage, it is in a good place.

“We still have a few more vacancies to fill, we had some trickle-down where someone was promoted to the principal then we needed to fill an Assistant Principal, and a teacher was promoted to that role, so we had some of those to fill,” said Shifflett.

Shifflett mentioned navigating staffing shortages during the summit.

“When you are in the land of plenty and there are sorts of teachers you keep doing what you have always done right because it has worked, and you have all these teachers you got this and that. When scarcity comes in then you start to think differently it forces you to be innovative,” said Shifflett.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michael Richards spoke about the progress at Rocktown High School.

“Our current high school is way overcrowded and we are excited to be able to spread students out, Rocktown is of course the solution to that overcrowding and it is on schedule to be open in August of 24,” said Richards.

Richards said they plan to not have separate academies for both schools.

“Our academies, our Governor’s STEM academy, and our Fine Arts Academy will kind of span the whole division instead of having a Rocktown academy and an HHS academy.”

The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce said it plans to make the “State of Education” an annual event to keep open communication between the education system and the community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.