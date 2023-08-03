Cream of the Crop
‘I thought there was a good energy level.’ James Madison opens fall practice

James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti during the first day of fall practice on Aug. 2, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison opens the regular season Sept. 2 at home against Bucknell.

However, on Aug. 2, the Dukes opened fall practice.

JMU, tabbed the preseason favorites in the Sun Belt East Division, will use fall camp to iron out the quarterback position and wide receiver room.

Head coach Curt Cignetti confirmed to the media after practice that quarterback Jordan McCloud took reps with the first team. Cignetti clarified they’ll evaluate the quarterback room daily. Alonza Barnett, Billy Atkins, and Brett Griffis are all in contention to start the season opener.

As a whole, Cignetti was pleased with the first day of practice. He thought it was better than the first spring practice.

“I thought there was a good energy level. It was business like,” said Cignetti. “It wasn’t over the top, which was fine. These guys have been here all summer, working out, training. They’re in good shape. They know what’s coming tomorrow and they know what’s coming a week from now. It wasn’t overzealous or anything like that.”

While Cignetti liked what he saw Wednesday, he’s also quick to point out there’s a long ways to go in fall camp.

“We’re out there no pads in our pajamas. It’s not real football but we try to simulate real football. Ball was only on the ground one time. It seemed like both sides of the ball were decent.”

Fall camp is all about progression and Cignetti wants to continue to see improvement from his team.

“Install will continue every single day,” said Cignetti. “Got to be able to return what was done Day 1 and then everyday there will be new stuff.”

